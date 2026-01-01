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Michel Munier
Michel Munier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michel Munier
Michel Munier
Michel Munier
Popular Films
7.8
Whispers in the Woods
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
7.8
Whispers in the Woods
Le chant des forêts
Documentary
2025, France
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