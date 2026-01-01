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Melanie Mohlkert
Melanie Mohlkert
Kinoafisha
Persons
Melanie Mohlkert
Melanie Mohlkert
Melanie Mohlkert
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
5.2
Handbok för superhjältar
(2025)
Filmography
5.2
Handbok för superhjältar
Handbok för superhjältar
Adventure, Animation, Family
2025, Sweden
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