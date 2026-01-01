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Filmography
Nic Novicki
Nic Novicki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nic Novicki
Nic Novicki
Nic Novicki
Date of Birth
23 August 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.5
GOAT
(2026)
5.9
Bad Thoughts
(2025)
Filmography
7.5
GOAT
GOAT
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Bad Thoughts
Comedy
2025, USA
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