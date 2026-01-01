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Filmography
Kenya Sawada
Kenya Sawada
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kenya Sawada
Kenya Sawada
Kenya Sawada
Date of Birth
28 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
(2025)
6.4
Mother Mary
(2026)
Filmography
6.4
Mother Mary
Mother Mary
Drama, Music
2026, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
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