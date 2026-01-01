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Kenya Sawada
Kenya Sawada Kenya Sawada
Kinoafisha Persons Kenya Sawada

Kenya Sawada

Kenya Sawada

Date of Birth
28 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Shadow's Edge 7.8
The Shadow's Edge (2025)
Mother Mary 6.4
Mother Mary (2026)

Filmography

Mother Mary 6.4
Mother Mary Mother Mary
Drama, Music 2026, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
The Shadow's Edge 7.8
The Shadow's Edge Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
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