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Matthew Gair Matthew Gair
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Gair

Matthew Gair

Matthew Gair

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Jungle Beat: The Movie 7.3
Jungle Beat: The Movie (2025)
David 6.9
David (2025)

Filmography

Jungle Beat: The Movie 7.3
Jungle Beat: The Movie Jungle Beat 2: The Past
Animation 2025, South Africa
Watch trailer
David 6.9
David David
Adventure, Animation, Drama 2025, USA / South Africa
Watch trailer
Tickets
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