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Marco van Belle
Marco van Belle
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marco van Belle
Marco van Belle
Marco van Belle
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Popular Films
6.6
Mercy
(2026)
5.2
Feef
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
6.6
Mercy
Mercy
Sci-Fi, Action, Crime, Thriller, Detective
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Feef
Feed
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Show more
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