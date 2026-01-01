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Yûko Maruyama
Yûko Maruyama
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yûko Maruyama
Yûko Maruyama
Yûko Maruyama
Date of Birth
4 April 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Height
154 cm (5 ft 1 in)
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.0
Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service
(1989)
Tickets
Filmography
8
Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service
Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service
Adventure, Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Anime
1989, Japan
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