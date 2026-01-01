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Filmography
Tony Robinette
Tony Robinette
Kinoafisha
Persons
Tony Robinette
Tony Robinette
Tony Robinette
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
6.3
40 Dates and 40 Nights
(2026)
Tickets
4.5
She the People
(2025)
Filmography
6.3
40 Dates and 40 Nights
40 Dates and 40 Nights
Comedy, Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
4.5
She the People
Comedy
2025, USA
4.3
Robo-Dog
Robo-Dog
Sci-Fi, Family
2015, USA
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2005, USA
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