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Filmography
Sherri Eakin
Sherri Eakin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sherri Eakin
Sherri Eakin
Sherri Eakin
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
4.6
Kill Code
(2026)
4.2
The Atoning
(2017)
Filmography
4.6
Kill Code
Hard Matter
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
Watch trailer
4.2
The Atoning
The Atoning
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
Show more
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