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Filmography
Qiunan Lin
Qiunan Lin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Qiunan Lin
Qiunan Lin
Qiunan Lin
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
(2025)
7.1
Blades of the Guardians
(2026)
Filmography
7.1
Blades of the Guardians
Biao ren
Action, Adventure, Drama
2026, China
Watch trailer
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
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