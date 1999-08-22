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About
Filmography
Muni
Muni
Kinoafisha
Persons
Muni
Muni
Muni
Date of Birth
23 June 1911
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
22 August 1999
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.4
The Milky Way
(1969)
7.4
Diary of a Chambermaid
(1964)
7.1
Belle de Jour
(1967)
Tickets
Filmography
7.4
The Milky Way
La voie lactée
Comedy, Drama
1969, France / Italy / Germany
7.1
Belle de Jour
Belle de jour
Drama
1967, France / Italy
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Tickets
7.4
Diary of a Chambermaid
Le journal d'une femme de chambre
Drama, Crime
1964, France / Italy
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