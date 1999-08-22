Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Muni Muni
Kinoafisha Persons Muni

Muni

Muni

Date of Birth
23 June 1911
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
22 August 1999
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Milky Way 7.4
The Milky Way (1969)
Diary of a Chambermaid 7.4
Diary of a Chambermaid (1964)
Belle de Jour 7.1
Belle de Jour (1967)

Filmography

The Milky Way 7.4
The Milky Way La voie lactée
Comedy, Drama 1969, France / Italy / Germany
Belle de Jour 7.1
Belle de Jour Belle de jour
Drama 1967, France / Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
Diary of a Chambermaid 7.4
Diary of a Chambermaid Le journal d'une femme de chambre
Drama, Crime 1964, France / Italy
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more