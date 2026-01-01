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Morgan Laure
Morgan Laure Morgan Laure
Kinoafisha Persons Morgan Laure

Morgan Laure

Morgan Laure

Date of Birth
4 September 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
Kamisama Hajimemashita 8.0
Kamisama Hajimemashita (2012)
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise 7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise (2025)

Filmography

Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl 6.2
Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2025, Japan
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise 7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Viral Hit 7.6
Viral Hit
Comedy, Action, Anime 2024, Japan
MF Ghost 7.5
MF Ghost
Action, Anime, Sport 2023, Japan
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut 6.6
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut
Drama, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
Kamiarizuki no kodomo 6.2
Kamiarizuki no kodomo Kamiarizuki no kodomo
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime 2021, Japan
Watch trailer
Gleipnir 6.5
Gleipnir
Action, Anime, Detective 2020, Japan
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? 6.9
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?
Anime, Sport 2019, Japan
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