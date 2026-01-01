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About
Filmography
Morgan Laure
Morgan Laure
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morgan Laure
Morgan Laure
Morgan Laure
Date of Birth
4 September 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.0
Kamisama Hajimemashita
(2012)
7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
(2025)
Filmography
6.2
Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2025, Japan
7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
7.6
Viral Hit
Comedy, Action, Anime
2024, Japan
7.5
MF Ghost
Action, Anime, Sport
2023, Japan
6.6
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut
Drama, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
6.2
Kamiarizuki no kodomo
Kamiarizuki no kodomo
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime
2021, Japan
Watch trailer
6.5
Gleipnir
Action, Anime, Detective
2020, Japan
6.9
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?
Anime, Sport
2019, Japan
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