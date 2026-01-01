Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Monika Eronova
Monika Eronova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Monika Eronova
Monika Eronova
Monika Eronova
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.3
Draniki
(2025)
4.8
Not home alone
(2024)
Filmography
7.3
Draniki
Draniki
Comedy, Family
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
4.8
Not home alone
Not home alone
Comedy
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree