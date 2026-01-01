Melvin Wong

Menu
Date of Birth
29 January 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Shadow's Edge 7.5
The Shadow's Edge (2025)
Heart of Dragon 7.0
Heart of Dragon (1985)
Customs Frontline 5.5
Customs Frontline (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Shadow's Edge 7.5
The Shadow's Edge Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama 2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
Customs Frontline 5.5
Customs Frontline Hoi gwaan zin sin
Action, Drama, Thriller 2024, China / Hong Kong
Heart of Dragon 7
Heart of Dragon Long de xin
Thriller, Comedy, Action 1985, Hong Kong
