Melvin Wong

Date of Birth
29 January 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
1985
All
3
3 Films
3
Actor 3
3
7.5
The Shadow's Edge
Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama
2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
5.5
Customs Frontline
Hoi gwaan zin sin
Action, Drama, Thriller
2024, China / Hong Kong
7
Heart of Dragon
Long de xin
Thriller, Comedy, Action
1985, Hong Kong
