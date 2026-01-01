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Mayra Hermosillo
Mayra Hermosillo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mayra Hermosillo
Mayra Hermosillo
Mayra Hermosillo
Date of Birth
1 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Narcos: Mexico
(2018)
6.8
Hotel Cocaine
(2023)
6.2
The Gringo Hunters
(2025)
Filmography
I'm Not Afraid
Drama, Thriller
2026, Mexico
6.2
The Gringo Hunters
Drama, Action, Crime
2025, Mexico/USA
5.1
The Dad Quest
Lo mejor del mundo
Comedy, Drama
2025, Mexico
Watch trailer
6.8
Hotel Cocaine
Crime, Thriller
2023, USA
5.9
Las viudas de los jueves
Drama, Thriller
2023, Mexico
8.1
Narcos: Mexico
Drama, Action, Crime
2018, USA
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