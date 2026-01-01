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Filmography
Maya Enoyoshi
Maya Enoyoshi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maya Enoyoshi
Maya Enoyoshi
Maya Enoyoshi
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.3
Fruits Basket
(2019)
7.7
Saga of Tanya the Evil
(2017)
7.4
Yona of the Dawn
(2014)
Filmography
Love Through a Prism
Anime, Drama, History
2026, Japan
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
Anime, Drama, Comedy, Music
2026, Japan
6.5
New Saga
Anime, Adventure
2025, Japan
5.6
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You.
Anime, Romantic
2025, Japan
7.3
Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing
Gekijôban Project Sekai: Kowareta Sekai to Utaenai Miku
Animation, Music
2025, Japan
6.3
Tokyo Override
Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Thailand/Japan
7.1
The Executioner and Her Way of Life
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2022, Japan
7.1
Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san
Anime
2021, Japan
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