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Maya Enoyoshi Maya Enoyoshi
Kinoafisha Persons Maya Enoyoshi

Maya Enoyoshi

Maya Enoyoshi

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Fruits Basket 8.3
Fruits Basket (2019)
Saga of Tanya the Evil 7.7
Saga of Tanya the Evil (2017)
Yona of the Dawn 7.4
Yona of the Dawn (2014)

Filmography

Love Through a Prism
Love Through a Prism
Anime, Drama, History 2026, Japan
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
Anime, Drama, Comedy, Music 2026, Japan
New Saga 6.5
New Saga
Anime, Adventure 2025, Japan
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. 5.6
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You.
Anime, Romantic 2025, Japan
Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing 7.3
Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing Gekijôban Project Sekai: Kowareta Sekai to Utaenai Miku
Animation, Music 2025, Japan
Tokyo Override 6.3
Tokyo Override
Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Thailand/Japan
The Executioner and Her Way of Life 7.1
The Executioner and Her Way of Life
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2022, Japan
Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san 7.1
Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san
Anime 2021, Japan
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