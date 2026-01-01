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Filmography
Mark Weinman
Mark Weinman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Weinman
Mark Weinman
Mark Weinman
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
Such Brave Girls
(2023)
7.0
Falling for Figaro
(2020)
6.9
Criminal Record
(2024)
Filmography
6.9
Criminal Record
Crime, Thriller
2024, Great Britain/USA
7.3
Such Brave Girls
Comedy
2023, Great Britain
7
Falling for Figaro
Falling for Figaro
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Australia / USA
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