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Mark Weinman Mark Weinman
Kinoafisha Persons Mark Weinman

Mark Weinman

Mark Weinman

Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Such Brave Girls 7.3
Such Brave Girls (2023)
Falling for Figaro 7.0
Falling for Figaro (2020)
Criminal Record 6.9
Criminal Record (2024)

Filmography

Criminal Record 6.9
Criminal Record
Crime, Thriller 2024, Great Britain/USA
Such Brave Girls 7.3
Such Brave Girls
Comedy 2023, Great Britain
Falling for Figaro 7
Falling for Figaro Falling for Figaro
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Australia / USA
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