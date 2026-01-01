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Mark Jacobson
Mark Jacobson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Jacobson
Mark Jacobson
Mark Jacobson
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.2
Welcome to Chippendales
(2022)
7.1
57 Seconds
(2023)
6.9
David
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
6.9
David
David
Adventure, Animation, Drama
2025, USA / South Africa
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.1
57 Seconds
57 Seconds
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Welcome to Chippendales
Drama, Biography,
2022, USA
Show more
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