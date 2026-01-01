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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Marisa Echeverria
Marisa Echeverria
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marisa Echeverria
Marisa Echeverria
Marisa Echeverria
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
6.8
Loot
(2022)
4.5
The Bye Bye Man
(2016)
Filmography
4.5
The Cure
The Cure
Horror, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Loot
Comedy
2022, USA
4.5
The Bye Bye Man
The Bye Bye Man
Thriller, Horror
2016, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
The Mentalist
Drama, Crime, Detective
2008, USA
Show more
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