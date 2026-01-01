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Marisa Echeverria
Marisa Echeverria Marisa Echeverria
Kinoafisha Persons Marisa Echeverria

Marisa Echeverria

Marisa Echeverria

Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist (2008)
Loot 6.8
Loot (2022)
The Bye Bye Man 4.5
The Bye Bye Man (2016)

Filmography

The Cure 4.5
The Cure The Cure
Horror, Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Loot 6.8
Loot
Comedy 2022, USA
The Bye Bye Man 4.5
The Bye Bye Man The Bye Bye Man
Thriller, Horror 2016, USA
Watch trailer
The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist
Drama, Crime, Detective 2008, USA
Show more
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