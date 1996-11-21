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Filmography
Marie Drion
Marie Drion
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marie Drion
Marie Drion
Marie Drion
Date of Birth
21 November 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.9
Chasseurs de dragons
(2008)
0.0
Mytho
(2019)
Filmography
Mytho
Drama, Comedy
2019, France
6.9
Chasseurs de dragons
Chasseurs de dragons
Adventure, Animation
2008, France
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