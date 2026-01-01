Menu
Kinoafisha
Manoushka Zeegelaar Breeveld
Date of Birth
6 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.0
Help! I've Shrunk the Family
(2014)
0.0
Blind Sherlock
(2026)
Blind Sherlock
Crime, Thriller
2026, Netherlands
6
Help! I've Shrunk the Family
Wiplala
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2014, Netherlands
