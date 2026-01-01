Menu
Manoushka Zeegelaar Breeveld

Date of Birth
6 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Help! I've Shrunk the Family 6.0
Help! I've Shrunk the Family (2014)
Blind Sherlock 0.0
Blind Sherlock (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Blind Sherlock
Blind Sherlock
Crime, Thriller 2026, Netherlands
Help! I've Shrunk the Family 6
Help! I've Shrunk the Family Wiplala
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2014, Netherlands
