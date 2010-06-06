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Magdalena Müller
Magdalena Müller
Kinoafisha
Persons
Magdalena Müller
Magdalena Müller
Magdalena Müller
Date of Birth
6 June 2010
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.9
Zrození alchymistky
(2025)
Tickets
5.9
Léto s Evzenem
(2024)
Filmography
6.9
Zrození alchymistky
Zrození alchymistky
Family, Fantasy
2025, Czechia
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.9
Léto s Evzenem
Léto s Evzenem
Comedy
2024, Czechia
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