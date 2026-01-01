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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Madeleine Morris
Madeleine Morris
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madeleine Morris
Madeleine Morris
Madeleine Morris
Date of Birth
29 March 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Voice actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
Clevatess: Majuu no Ou to Akago to Shikabane no Yuusha
(2025)
7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
(2025)
Tickets
7.6
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2025
2021
2019
All
6
Films
3
TV Shows
3
Writer
4
Actress
2
7.8
Clevatess: Majuu no Ou to Akago to Shikabane no Yuusha
Anime, Action, Adventure
2025, Japan
6.4
Twisted Wonderland the Animation
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
7.6
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved
Kobayashi-san Chi no Meidoragon Samishigariya no Ryû
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
2025, Japan
7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.2
Kamiarizuki no kodomo
Kamiarizuki no kodomo
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime
2021, Japan
Watch trailer
7.3
Beastars
Anime
2019, Japan
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