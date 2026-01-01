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Madeleine Morris
Madeleine Morris Madeleine Morris
Kinoafisha Persons Madeleine Morris

Madeleine Morris

Madeleine Morris

Date of Birth
29 March 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Voice actress, Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Clevatess: Majuu no Ou to Akago to Shikabane no Yuusha 7.8
Clevatess: Majuu no Ou to Akago to Shikabane no Yuusha (2025)
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise 7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise (2025)
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved 7.6
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Clevatess: Majuu no Ou to Akago to Shikabane no Yuusha 7.8
Clevatess: Majuu no Ou to Akago to Shikabane no Yuusha
Anime, Action, Adventure 2025, Japan
Twisted Wonderland the Animation 6.4
Twisted Wonderland the Animation
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved 7.6
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved Kobayashi-san Chi no Meidoragon Samishigariya no Ryû
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise 7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
Kamiarizuki no kodomo 6.2
Kamiarizuki no kodomo Kamiarizuki no kodomo
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime 2021, Japan
Watch trailer
Beastars 7.3
Beastars
Anime 2019, Japan
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