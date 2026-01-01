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Luke Cannella
Luke Cannella
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Cannella
Luke Cannella
Luke Cannella
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
4.7
The Ritual Killer
(2023)
3.8
Kill Code
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
3.8
Kill Code
Hard Matter
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
4.7
The Ritual Killer
Muti
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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