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Filmography
Ludivine Reding
Ludivine Reding
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ludivine Reding
Ludivine Reding
Ludivine Reding
Date of Birth
6 February 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Voice actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.6
Racetime
(2018)
0.0
STAT
(2022)
Filmography
STAT
Drama
2022, Canada
5.6
Racetime
Racetime
Animation
2018, Canada
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