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Filmography
Lee Seung-shin
Lee Seung-shin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Seung-shin
Lee Seung-shin
Lee Seung-shin
Date of Birth
22 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.0
Oldboy
(2003)
Tickets
7.4
Sympathy for Lady Vengeance
(2005)
Filmography
7.4
Sympathy for Lady Vengeance
Sympathy for Lady Vengeance/ Chinjeol-han Geumja-ssi
Mystery, Thriller, Action, Drama
2005, South Korea
8
Oldboy
Oldboy / Oldeuboi
Drama, Mystery, Thriller
2003, South Korea
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