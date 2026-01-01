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Lee Seung-shin
Lee Seung-shin Lee Seung-shin
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Seung-shin

Lee Seung-shin

Lee Seung-shin

Date of Birth
22 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Oldboy 8.0
Oldboy (2003)
Sympathy for Lady Vengeance 7.4
Sympathy for Lady Vengeance (2005)

Filmography

Sympathy for Lady Vengeance 7.4
Sympathy for Lady Vengeance Sympathy for Lady Vengeance/ Chinjeol-han Geumja-ssi
Mystery, Thriller, Action, Drama 2005, South Korea
Oldboy 8
Oldboy Oldboy / Oldeuboi
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2003, South Korea
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