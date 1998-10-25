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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Lee Know
Lee Know
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Know
Lee Know
Lee Know
Date of Birth
25 October 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Composer
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Popular Films
9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
(2026)
Filmography
9
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Documentary, Music
2026, South Korea / USA
Watch trailer
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