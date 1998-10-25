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Lee Know
Lee Know Lee Know
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Know

Lee Know

Lee Know

Date of Birth
25 October 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Composer
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)

Popular Films

Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience 9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience (2026)

Filmography

Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience 9
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Documentary, Music 2026, South Korea / USA
Watch trailer
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