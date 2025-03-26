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Kjeld Nørgaard
Kjeld Nørgaard Kjeld Nørgaard
Kinoafisha Persons Kjeld Nørgaard

Kjeld Nørgaard

Kjeld Nørgaard

Date of Birth
8 October 1938
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
26 March 2025
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Voice actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Curly Burly 7.8
Curly Burly (2026)
Harpiks 5.2
Harpiks (2019)
Oscar And Josefine 5.2
Oscar And Josefine (2005)

Filmography

Curly Burly 7.8
Curly Burly Krølle Bølle
Animation, Family, Fantasy 2026, Denmark
Watch trailer
Harpiks 5.2
Harpiks Harpiks
Drama, Thriller 2019, Denmark
Oscar And Josefine 5.2
Oscar And Josefine Oscar And Josefine
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2005, Denmark
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