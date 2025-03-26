Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Kjeld Nørgaard
Kjeld Nørgaard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kjeld Nørgaard
Kjeld Nørgaard
Kjeld Nørgaard
Date of Birth
8 October 1938
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
26 March 2025
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Voice actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
Curly Burly
(2026)
5.2
Harpiks
(2019)
5.2
Oscar And Josefine
(2005)
Filmography
7.8
Curly Burly
Krølle Bølle
Animation, Family, Fantasy
2026, Denmark
Watch trailer
5.2
Harpiks
Harpiks
Drama, Thriller
2019, Denmark
5.2
Oscar And Josefine
Oscar And Josefine
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2005, Denmark
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree