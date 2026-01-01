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Ike Amadi Ike Amadi
Kinoafisha Persons Ike Amadi

Ike Amadi

Ike Amadi

Date of Birth
26 November 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Legend of Vox Machina 8.4
The Legend of Vox Machina (2022)
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge 7.4
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge (2020)
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms 6.7
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 1 6.4
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 1 Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three 6.1
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Justice League: Warworld 5.5
Justice League: Warworld Justice League: Warworld
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Legend of Vox Machina 8.4
The Legend of Vox Machina
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy 2022, USA
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms 6.7
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Action, Adventure, Animation 2021, USA
Superman: Man of Tomorrow 6.4
Superman: Man of Tomorrow Superman: Man Of Tomorrow
Animation 2020, USA
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge 7.4
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge
Action, Adventure, Animation 2020, USA
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