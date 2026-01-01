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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Ike Amadi
Ike Amadi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ike Amadi
Ike Amadi
Ike Amadi
Date of Birth
26 November 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.4
The Legend of Vox Machina
(2022)
7.4
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge
(2020)
6.7
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Fantasy
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Actor
7
6.4
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 1
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
6.1
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Justice League: Warworld
Justice League: Warworld
Action, Adventure, Animation
2023, USA
Watch trailer
8.4
The Legend of Vox Machina
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
2022, USA
6.7
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Action, Adventure, Animation
2021, USA
6.4
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Superman: Man Of Tomorrow
Animation
2020, USA
7.4
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge
Action, Adventure, Animation
2020, USA
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