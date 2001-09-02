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Ella Rubin Ella Rubin
Kinoafisha Persons Ella Rubin

Ella Rubin

Ella Rubin

Date of Birth
2 September 2001 Birthday in 2 day(s)
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Masters of the Air 7.6
Masters of the Air (2024)
The Chair 7.1
The Chair (2021)
The Sweet East 6.4
The Sweet East (2023)

Filmography

Sterling Point
Sterling Point
Drama, Detective 2026, USA
Until Dawn 6.2
Until Dawn Until Dawn
Horror 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Fear Street: Prom Queen 5.6
Fear Street: Prom Queen Fear Street: Prom Queen
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Masters of the Air 7.6
Masters of the Air
Drama, War, 2024, USA
The Idea of You 6.4
The Idea of You The Idea of You
Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Sweet East 6.4
The Sweet East The Sweet East
Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Girl from Plainville 6.3
The Girl from Plainville
Crime, Drama, 2022, USA
The Chair 7.1
The Chair
Drama, Comedy, 2021, USA
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