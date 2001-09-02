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Filmography
Ella Rubin
Ella Rubin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ella Rubin
Ella Rubin
Ella Rubin
Date of Birth
2 September 2001
Birthday in 2 day(s)
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Masters of the Air
(2024)
7.1
The Chair
(2021)
6.4
The Sweet East
(2023)
Filmography
Sterling Point
Drama, Detective
2026, USA
6.2
Until Dawn
Until Dawn
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Fear Street: Prom Queen
Fear Street: Prom Queen
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Masters of the Air
Drama, War,
2024, USA
6.4
The Idea of You
The Idea of You
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Sweet East
The Sweet East
Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Girl from Plainville
Crime, Drama,
2022, USA
7.1
The Chair
Drama, Comedy,
2021, USA
Show more
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