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Edwin Garcia II
Edwin Garcia II
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edwin Garcia II
Edwin Garcia II
Edwin Garcia II
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.4
Michael
(2026)
Tickets
7.5
Knox Goes Away
(2023)
Filmography
8.4
Michael
Michael
Biography, Drama, Music, History
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.5
Knox Goes Away
Knox Goes Away
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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