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Kinoafisha Persons Cha-Lee Yoon Awards

Awards and nominations of Cha-Lee Yoon

Cha-Lee Yoon
Awards and nominations of Cha-Lee Yoon
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
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