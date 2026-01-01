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Kinoafisha
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Cha-Lee Yoon
Awards
Awards and nominations of Cha-Lee Yoon
Cha-Lee Yoon
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Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Cha-Lee Yoon
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
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