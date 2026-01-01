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About
Filmography
Alexandre Kominek
Alexandre Kominek
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexandre Kominek
Alexandre Kominek
Alexandre Kominek
Date of Birth
20 November 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.6
All-Time High
(2023)
0.0
Recalé
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2026
2023
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
Recalé
Comedy
2026, France
5.6
All-Time High
Nouveaux riches
Comedy
2023, France
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