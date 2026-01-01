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Alexandre Kominek Alexandre Kominek
Kinoafisha Persons Alexandre Kominek

Alexandre Kominek

Alexandre Kominek

Date of Birth
20 November 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

All-Time High 5.6
All-Time High (2023)
Recalé 0.0
Recalé (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Recalé
Recalé
Comedy 2026, France
All-Time High 5.6
All-Time High Nouveaux riches
Comedy 2023, France
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