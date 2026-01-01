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Alex Arsenault
Alex Arsenault
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex Arsenault
Alex Arsenault
Alex Arsenault
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.9
Tucker and Dale vs Evil
(2009)
6.4
Kid Cannabis
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2013
2009
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.4
Kid Cannabis
Kid Cannabis
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Tucker and Dale vs Evil
Tucker & Dale vs Evil
Comedy, Thriller
2009, Canada
Watch trailer
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