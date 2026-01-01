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Yueting Lang
Yueting Lang Yueting Lang
Kinoafisha Persons Yueting Lang

Yueting Lang

Yueting Lang

Date of Birth
22 March 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Shadow's Edge 7.8
The Shadow's Edge (2025)
Long ma jing shen 7.5
Long ma jing shen (2023)
Blind Detective 6.4
Blind Detective (2013)

Filmography

The Shadow's Edge 7.8
The Shadow's Edge Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
Trapped 6.3
Trapped Da feng sha
Crime, Drama, Detective 2025, China
Long ma jing shen 7.5
Long ma jing shen Long ma jing shen
Action, Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Watch trailer
Office 6.1
Office Hua li shang ban zu
Musical, Romantic, Comedy 2015, Hong Kong / China
Blind Detective 6.4
Blind Detective Man Tam
Drama, Crime 2013, Hong Kong
Show more
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