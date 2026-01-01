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About
Filmography
Yueting Lang
Yueting Lang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yueting Lang
Yueting Lang
Yueting Lang
Date of Birth
22 March 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
(2025)
7.5
Long ma jing shen
(2023)
6.4
Blind Detective
(2013)
Filmography
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
6.3
Trapped
Da feng sha
Crime, Drama, Detective
2025, China
7.5
Long ma jing shen
Long ma jing shen
Action, Comedy, Drama
2023, China
Watch trailer
6.1
Office
Hua li shang ban zu
Musical, Romantic, Comedy
2015, Hong Kong / China
6.4
Blind Detective
Man Tam
Drama, Crime
2013, Hong Kong
Show more
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