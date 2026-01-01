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Filmography
Andrew Fagan
Andrew Fagan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Fagan
Andrew Fagan
Andrew Fagan
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Shelter
(2026)
7.0
Finding Emily
(2026)
Filmography
7.2
Shelter
Shelter
Action, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7
Finding Emily
Finding Emily
Comedy, Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
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