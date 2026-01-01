Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Massiel Mordan
Massiel Mordan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Massiel Mordan
Massiel Mordan
Massiel Mordan
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2026
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
The Bride
Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree