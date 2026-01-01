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Lora Hristova
Lora Hristova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lora Hristova
Lora Hristova
Lora Hristova
Actor type
Horror actress
Popular Films
4.0
Borley Rectory: The Awakening
(2025)
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Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Horror
Year
All
2025
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
4
Borley Rectory: The Awakening
Borley Rectory: The Awakening
Horror, Detective
2025, Great Britain
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Tickets
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