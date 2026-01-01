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Lora Hristova
Lora Hristova Lora Hristova
Kinoafisha Persons Lora Hristova

Lora Hristova

Lora Hristova

Actor type
Horror actress

Popular Films

Borley Rectory: The Awakening 4.0
Borley Rectory: The Awakening (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Borley Rectory: The Awakening 4
Borley Rectory: The Awakening Borley Rectory: The Awakening
Horror, Detective 2025, Great Britain
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