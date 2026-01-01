Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Marko Mäkilaakso
Marko Mäkilaakso
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marko Mäkilaakso
Marko Mäkilaakso
Marko Mäkilaakso
Actor type
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.5
Bordertown
(2016)
4.4
The Creeps
(2025)
Filmography
4.4
The Creeps
The Creeps
Action, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Finland
Watch trailer
7.5
Bordertown
Drama, Crime, Detective
2016, Finland/France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree