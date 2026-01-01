Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Alaina Pollack

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Surrender 5.9
The Surrender (2025)
The Madison 0.0
The Madison (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Madison
The Madison
Drama, Action 2026, USA
The Surrender 5.9
The Surrender The Surrender
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2025, USA / Canada
