Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alaina Pollack
Alaina Pollack
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alaina Pollack
Alaina Pollack
Alaina Pollack
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
5.9
The Surrender
(2025)
0.0
The Madison
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
The Madison
Drama, Action
2026, USA
5.9
The Surrender
The Surrender
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2025, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree