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Nahel Tzegai
Nahel Tzegai
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nahel Tzegai
Nahel Tzegai
Nahel Tzegai
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Cold Storage
(2025)
Filmography
7.1
Cold Storage
Cold Storage
Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Horror
2025, USA
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