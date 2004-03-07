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Filmography
Nahna James
Nahna James
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nahna James
Nahna James
Nahna James
Date of Birth
7 March 2004
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.1
Cold Storage
(2025)
6.0
Slingshot
(2024)
5.7
A Christmas Fumble
(2022)
Filmography
7.1
Cold Storage
Cold Storage
Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6
Slingshot
Slingshot
Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
A Christmas Fumble
A Christmas Fumble
Comedy, Drama
2022, USA
Show more
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