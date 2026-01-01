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Luke Chen
Luke Chen
Kinoafisha
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Luke Chen
Luke Chen
Luke Chen
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
0.0
The Blossoming Love
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
2025
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
1
The Blossoming Love
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2025, China
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