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Filmography
Mary Doherty
Mary Doherty
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Doherty
Mary Doherty
Mary Doherty
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Henry VIII at Shakespeare's Globe
(2012)
6.9
Shakespeare's Globe: All's Well That Ends Well
(2012)
6.4
Fuze
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
6.4
Fuze
Fuze
Action, Crime, Drama
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.9
Shakespeare's Globe: All's Well That Ends Well
Shakespeare's Globe: All's Well That Ends Well
Theatrical
2012, Great Britain
7.8
Henry VIII at Shakespeare's Globe
Henry VIII
Theatrical
2012, Great Britain
Show more
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