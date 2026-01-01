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Lee Baker
Lee Baker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Baker
Lee Baker
Lee Baker
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
5.3
Bone Keeper
(2026)
Filmography
5.3
Bone Keeper
Bone Keeper
Horror
2026, USA
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