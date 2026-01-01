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Michael Zananiri
Michael Zananiri Michael Zananiri
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Zananiri

Michael Zananiri

Michael Zananiri

Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Once Upon a Time in Gaza 6.1
Once Upon a Time in Gaza (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Once Upon a Time in Gaza 6.1
Once Upon a Time in Gaza Once Upon a Time in Gaza
Comedy, Drama 2025, France
Watch trailer
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