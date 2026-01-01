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Liu Zixun
Liu Zixun
Kinoafisha
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Liu Zixun
Liu Zixun
Liu Zixun
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
0.0
Bear Kid: Super Hero
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Year
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2024
All
1
Films
1
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1
Bear Kid: Super Hero
Bear Kid: Super Hero
Adventure, Animation
2024, China
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