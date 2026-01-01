Menu
Jaouhar Ben Ayed
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Physician II 6.3
The Physician II The Physician II
Drama 2025, Germany
Young Werther 5.6
Young Werther Young Werther
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Canada / USA
