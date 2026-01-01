Menu
Jaouhar Ben Ayed
Jaouhar Ben Ayed
Jaouhar Ben Ayed
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.3
The Physician II
(2025)
5.6
Young Werther
(2024)
Filmography
6.3
The Physician II
The Physician II
Drama
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
5.6
Young Werther
Young Werther
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
