Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Vyacheslav Matveenko
Vyacheslav Matveenko
Kinoafisha Persons Vyacheslav Matveenko

Vyacheslav Matveenko

Date of Birth
4 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Skazka o tsare Saltane 7.2
Skazka o tsare Saltane (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Skazka o tsare Saltane 7.2
Skazka o tsare Saltane Skazka o tsare Saltane
Family, Fantasy, Adventure 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more