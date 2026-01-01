Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Vyacheslav Matveenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Vyacheslav Matveenko
Vyacheslav Matveenko
Date of Birth
4 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Fantasy hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
Skazka o tsare Saltane
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2026
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.2
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Family, Fantasy, Adventure
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree