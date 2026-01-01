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Lara Idiart Lara Idiart
Kinoafisha Persons Lara Idiart

Lara Idiart

Lara Idiart

Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Play Dead 3.8
Play Dead (2025)

Filmography

Play Dead 3.8
Play Dead Play Dead
Horror, Thriller 2025, Argentina / New Zealand
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